WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police have charged a man with vehicular homicide after an accident in March.

The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Ignacio Perez, of Warner Robins. He’s charged with 1st degree vehicular homicide and reckless driving.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. on March 29 on Russell Parkway near Walgreens. The victim, 85-year-old Mary Bone, was turning left on the road when another car crashed into hers.

Bone was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. She later died on March 31.

Acting Chief John Wagner says they investigated reports that Perez and another driver were drag racing. He said they could not confirm that, but haven't ruled it out.

