Washington deputies, Sandersville police searching for 3 who ran away after crash on Deepcut Road

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Washington County deputies and Sandersville police are advising people to avoid the area of Highway 68 South at Deepcut Road as they search for three people who ran off after a car chase that ended in a crash.

According to a Facebook post on the Washington County Sheriff's Office's page, a driver entered the county and lost control of their car and crashed. The three people in the car ran into the woods at Deepcut Road.

The post says deputies, Sandersville police, and the Georgia Department of Corrections are currently searching and asking people in the area to stay away