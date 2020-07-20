Bibb School Board District 1 candidates give their views on back to school plans

Former defense attorney Tera Edwards and retired educator Myrtice Johnson share their thoughts on how the district is handling back to school plans during COVID-19.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County voters will decide between retired educator Myrtice Johnson and former defense attorney Tera Edwards. The comes a month before school starts back Sept. 8, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As School Board members, we have to look out for what parents are saying and we have to look out for what the CDC is saying. If CDC is saying it's not safe for them to go back at this time, then I don't think we should shoot from the hip and put those kids back in harm's way," Johnson said.

"At this point we do need to start kind of embracing this idea that we're going to be virtual for at least part of the year, and pushing it back another month may not be doing our children many favors. Especially younger children," Edwards said.

They agree that masks should be required if the district returns to in-person instruction, and that keeping teachers safe is a top priority.

"The idea that teachers would switch classrooms instead of the students, that you're having lunch in the classroom instead of having some sort of community room with other people, those are the things they can do to keep teachers safe," Edwards said.

"Cause I know for a fact a lot of our teachers have health issues and they are concerned about going back. So, those teachers could be trained for the virtual learning in addition to those teachers that have special skills in that area," Johnson said.

They say their parenting experience will add a necessary perspective to the board and improve communication.

"I want parents to know that I will make every effort to communicate with them on what is going on with their children, what is going on with their school. I want parent input. I'm a parent. I'm a grandparent," Johnson said.

"Right now, there needs to be a parent's voice in those meetings in those executive sessions saying, 'What about this? This is what I lived. This is what happened in the school today.' We need to take this into account," Edwards said.

Edwards and Johnson agreed that staying up-to-date on the science and facts reported by health professionals and constant communication with parents are crucial during this pandemic.

Voters will decide on the district 1 board race on Aug. 11.

Superintendent Curtis Jones will make a decision on returning in-person or virtually on Aug. 25.

