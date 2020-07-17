Bibb County Schools decide on virtual graduation ceremonies in late July

The district will record graduates walking across the stage in groups of 5-10 at a time inside the Professional Learning Center off Riverside Drive

In less than two months, students in Bibb County will go back to school, but right now the district is celebrating the class of 2020 with a virtual graduation.

Howard High School senior Alyssa Young understands why she's having a virtual graduation due to COVID-19.

"Everyone was looking forward to graduating like a normal graduation because everybody else got the opportunity to do it," Young said.

She wonders why it wasn't planned earlier.

"Before the cases spiked...because I know other counties, they had their graduation, of course there were still limits, but they could have three or four tickets. People could actually sit there and watch them graduate," she said.

Bibb Schools Assistant Superintendent Jamie Cassady says they postponed the original May date because they thought COVID-19 would be over by July, and they could continue with in-person plans.

"There was no way of us knowing or being able to anticipate this surge that occurred that's happened within the past three weeks and that's very unfortunate, but so what I would tell her is that it was our intent to have a face-to-face [graduation]. That's why we moved it back so late," Cassady said.

They will hold recorded ceremonies starting July 22-24.

"Howard High School and Southwest will be on the 22nd, with Howard High has the 8 a.m. slot. Southwest has the 11 a.m. slot. On Thursday, the 23rd, we will have Central High and Northeast. Central High the 8 a.m. slot, Northeast the 11 a.m. On Friday the 24th, we will have Rutland High School and Westside, with Rutland the 8 a.m. slot and Westside the 11 a.m. slot," Cassady said.

Each graduate will report to the Professional Learning Center off of Riverside Drive during their school's time slot.

"They will remain in their cars. We will get five to ten students out at a time. They will go into the PLC with their cap and gown on. They will walk down, receive their diploma, come across the stage, have a picture taken and they will exit out and leave the premises," Cassady said.

The principal of each school, the name announcer, and a few district employees will be inside to award the graduates.

To limit the number of people in the building, parents won't be allowed inside.

"Safety is our number one priority, so that's why we have put these measures in place for the safety of our students and staff as well as the community," Cassady said.

They're asking graduates to wear masks up until the time they take the photo.

Names will be called in alphabetical order. Students can check with their principals for a more specific time on when their name will be called.

They'll broadcast the ceremonies live on Microsoft Teams.

They will release the recordings on July 29 and 30 on the district's Facebook and YouTube page. You can find that schedule here.