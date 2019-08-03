MACON, Ga. — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia General Assembly honored Bibb superintendent Curtis Jones on Friday.

Jones, who won the title of National Superintendent of the Year in February, was thanked by Kemp for his dedication to making the next generation of Georgians better.

