Baldwin County Schools closed Monday due to water main break

Baldwin County EMA Director Wayne Johnson says the break happened Sunday afternoon on Martin Luther King Drive.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — All schools within Baldwin County School District will be closed Monday, February 13.

The School District says the closure is due to a water main break that will affect the majority of Baldwin County schools.

Baldwin County School District says they'll continue to monitor the situation. They plan for schools to open again Tuesday, February 14--unless conditions from the water main break are deemed unsafe.

He says some areas in Milledgeville will not have water while they repair the break. Johnson says this includes several Baldwin County Schools, a portion of Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin, and chemical manufacturer Zschimmer and Schwarz, Inc.

No word on what caused the break.