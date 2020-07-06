FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Lisa Hudson and her husband own Hudson Valley Farm in Fort Valley.

She says they always offer weddings in the spring and fall, but this year they're making changes because of COVID-19.

"We don't normally do the heat of the summer weddings, but we're gonna schedule them if that's what they want," Hudson said.

She says with one wedding happening later this month, there will be some extra cleaning and safety measures in place.

"We'll have hand sanitizer on hand and we'll be sanitizing, chairs will be spaced where they need to be, and we're gonna make it as normal as possible. And hopefully our brides and grooms will be happy with that," Hudson said.

The next wedding they have is planned on June 20 for a couple that was supposed to get married back in March.

For now, they're still working out some adjustments.

"I'm not sure what the requirements are gonna be two weeks from now, but they understand that they have to stay within the guidelines," Hudson said.

Hudson says there will not be a mask requirement for guests.

"For an outdoor venue, I'm not as concerned about the masks. I know there are some who are coming that will wear masks, but being an outdoor venue, we are much more able to social distance," she said.

She says they've had to move five weddings so far and they had to give one couple a refund. The rest are hoping to postpone until the fall or 2021.

"It's not only affecting the spring people. It's also affecting the fall, but we're going to have a fall full and some in the summer," she said.

Hudson says they'll be keeping an eye on Governor Brian Kemp's orders and do what they can to make sure couples have the same wedding experience.

