WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is investigating after two masked men robbed a Family Dollar Sunday morning.

According to Warner Robins Police, it happened around 10 a.m. at the Family Dollar located at 2030 Watson Boulevard.

When officers arrived, it was reported that two men dressed in dark clothing and face coverings went inside the store and demanded money.

Then they took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran away.

The police department says there were no customers in the store at the time, but there was one employee there.

No one was injured.

The Criminal Investigation Division and Forensics is investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the division at 478-302-5380.

