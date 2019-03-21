MACON, Ga. — This week marked one year since Lathadious Porter of Hawkinsville died. He was shot in 2016 while trying to break up a fight and died two years later.

In 2018 the Porter family had to deal with the unthinkable: burying a loved one.

"My family is going to hurt if you leave us," Samuel Porter said.

And now his sister Traneice says the family misses Lathadious every day.

"We just try to be strong with each other," Traneice Porter said.

Porter says after her brother was shot they held a rally to try to slow down crime.

"Helping the youth understand what guns are, and you know, if they have a problem, it is ok to speak to someone about it," Porter said.

This year there will be one less person at the rally, but Porter says it will be bigger and better.

"In order to bring communities together, she insisted that walkathons could be one of those," Porter said.

The Walkathon will be less than a mile featuring nine families who lost loved ones due to gun violence.

"I would like for them to feel from each member, how serious this thing is, take it home, and share it with their kids," Porter said.

She says the walk will end with activities and food for the community all while keeping one person in mind.

"He would be like mad respect, I know that's what he would say to me right now, he would laugh about it, but he would be unbelievable like to think that, something small that we started like that, blown up how it is," Porter said.

She added as long as she is alive she will continue to host these events... knowing her brother is smiling down on the family.

If you would like to come out the Walkathon, it's on Saturday, March 23 and starts at 1 p.m. at St. Thomas Church in Hawkinsville. The walk will end at Colson Park, with a formal ceremony starting at 2 p.m.

