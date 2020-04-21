BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Soldiers with the Army National Guard are busy cleaning nursing homes and helping two local hospitals. Wanya Reese found out what soldiers are doing in Baldwin County and why their mission is so important to them.

Right now, guardsmen are at Navicent Health Baldwin helping out in the COVID-19 fight. 13WMAZ spoke to a guardsman from Gray, and he says his number one mission is to help his community.

About 15 soldiers with the Army National Guard are at Navicent Health Baldwin including Private 1st Class Cameron Mimbs.

"I enlisted October 31st of 2016," Mimbs said.

Mimbs says he was born and raised in Gray, now working as a healthcare specialist in the guard. His experience though comes from his full-time job.

"I currently work in Macon as a field training officer for an EMS company In Macon," Mimbs said.

In early April, Mimbs was called to support the hospital by screening people before they enter the emergency room.

"If they reach certain factors on that algorithm, there is a designated area to ensure they are not contaminating the general public," Mimbs said.

Soldiers are also working as "techs" alongside the emergency room staff.

"We will assist them in helping them start IVs, helping them do light casting for fractures and stuff like that, just simple medical tasks to help speed up the process," Mimbs said.

As Mimbs continues to work he wants everyone to know how serious COVID-19 is.

"It was an eye-opening experience first day getting here, just seeing the effect it has, it is a real danger," Mimbs said.

Guardsmen and women are not only helping here, but they are also helping at Navicent Health in Macon and local food banks.

