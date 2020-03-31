MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A Baldwin County man is the first person in the area to die from COVID-19.

53-year-old Mark DeLong died Saturday, according to his wife Jan. She says while DeLong tested positive for COVID-19 and it may have been a contributing factor, he had been dealing with heart problems for many years. Doctors believe congestive heart failure was the cause of his death.

DeLong was an employee at Central State Hospital in Milledgeville.

RELATED: Peach County 29-year-old is youngest COVID-19-related death in Georgia

RELATED: 12 COVID-19 patients now hospitalized at Coliseum Health System

RELATED: What the number of pending COVID-19 tests in your community can tell you

RELATED: State and federal agencies advising businesses to follow these COVID-19 guidelines

RELATED: Coronavirus in Georgia | 3,032 confirmed cases statewide; 4th Central Georgia death reported

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.