'We're doing our best job out here': Central Georgia COVID test sites see longer lines

The wait for COVID testing is increasing nationwide, and some Central Georgia test site workers are trying to make it a speedy experience for people

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — With COVID cases rising rapidly, there’s an increased demand for testing and that can mean longer wait times at some testing sites. The health department’s Warner Robins location on Cohen Walker Drive expected to see more than 200 people looking to get tested Thursday.

Desmond Littlejohn is a regional coordinator for Mako Medical, which is running 50 sites for the Georgia Department of Public Health. He compares their business plan to a company many people know and love.

"I like to model after Chick-fil-A. We try to get you in-and-out as quick as possible, and we try to give you world-class customer service while you wait in line," said Littlejohn.

Right now, the wait could be up to 30 minutes depending on traffic. His assistant site leader, Kristopher Sith, shares a tip on what you can do to help the process run smoother.

"Pre-register and that way they already have the booking information, so once they get here, they can present that booking information and we can go ahead and put them in the system, and then we'll have somebody to test them momentarily," said Sith.

If you're worried about who qualifies to get tested?

"We don't discriminate on ages. We have tested babies from a week old up to 105. Our patient was 105 recently," said Littlejohn.

Even with testing lines increasing, they say the community has shown compassion for those serving on the frontlines.

"They offer us waters, they offer us food, even some even offer us help if we need some help, but we appreciate them. We are doing our best job out here," said Littlejohn.

In the future, Sith is looking forward to cases dying down.

"Because if it does die down, that means that we're getting everything under control as far as the variant and as far as COVID is concerned," said Sith.

Littlejohn says since there's an increase in folks getting tested it will be closer to three days before you will get your test results back.