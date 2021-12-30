Bibb Superior Court Clerk's Office closes due to staff COVID outbreak

Office staff will be working remotely until Monday, Jan. 10

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Superior Court clerk’s office building is now temporarily closed due to a COVID outbreak.

According to a news release, several employees have tested positive for COVID, so office staff will be working remotely until Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.

If you need to use the office’s services, you can do the following online:

The release says they will continue collecting and disbursing child support payments, as well as continue scheduling child support hearings.

If you need help, you can call their main number at 478-621-6527 or email them at superiorinfo@maconbibb.us