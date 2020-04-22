MACON, Ga. — Church pews sat empty as worshiping transitioned to online services to protect members from COVID-19.

On Monday, Governor Brian Kemp announced that in-person services can resume at religious institutions.

Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Head Pastor Keith Harris says for now, services are staying online.

He says, "The risk is a little bit too great. We've had two members that have had COVID-19."

They may have received a stamp of approval from the governor, but the church wants to be extra cautious.

"We obviously miss each other. We are family, we love each other, but sometimes, family has to be distant, and we'll use whatever tools are at our disposal to stay connected at this time," says Harris.

He says, typically, their church draws large crowds, and they need more time to create a social distancing service plan.

"We could have an outside/outdoor service and just separate the chairs."

Director of Operations at New City Macon Joey Olivier agrees. The church plans to stay online as well.

"We are going to continue to do that for the rest of the month, and that gives us more time to watch the news, and watch health officials recommendations, government officials recommendations, and that way, we can continue to evaluate," say Olivier.

Olivier says while they are eager to welcome members back, the church is thankful to reach their congregation online.

"The fact that we can't physically gather on Sunday, while it's not ideal, we're still doing everything we can to keep our identity as the church," says Olivier.

Both churches say they are looking to open in-person services again some time next month.

