14-year-old metro Atlanta dies after getting COVID-19, state confirms

ATLANTA — A 14-year-old boy from Clayton County has died after contracting COVID-19, the Georgia Dept. of Public Health confirmed.

According to information listed on the state's website, his ethnicity is of Hispanic/Latino descent -- although his race is marked as "other."

The unidentified teen had other underlying health conditions, according to a spokesperson with the state health department. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows that people with pre-existing conditions are more susceptible to contracting and dying from the virus.

According to data from the state, the teen is among 11 total deaths recorded for Georgia children 17 and younger. The previous death, a 14-year-old Gwinnett girl, was recorded in February.

In total, there have been 18,300 recorded COVID-19 deaths in Georgia as of June 14 since the beginning of the pandemic.