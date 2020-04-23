WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Unless the governor changes his mind, one type of business that could open Friday is bowling alleys.

Governor Brian Kemp's decision to reopen some businesses came as a shock to many owners 13WMAZ spoke with. Some have decided to remain closed, but one says they're partially opening.

Bowling alleys like Lake Country Lanes in Milledgeville, Rigby's in Warner Robins and Shamrock Bowling Center in Dublin all say they're staying closed for now.

"I don't think the virus is gone enough to be in that space with all of those people, and it just wouldn't be safe for our customers or our staff," said Michelle Roland, manager at Shamrock Bowling Center.

"We'll have 1,000 people 1,500 people on a weekend at Rigby's, and it would be impossible to keep that 6-foot distance in between all of my customers. It's just a madhouse of fun," said Steve Rigby of Rigby's Entertainment Complex.

Those owners who have decided to stay closed say space is the main problem.

However, David Rutherford, president of Gold Cup Bowling Alley in Warner Robins, says he's not worried about that. The building is around 46,000 square feet.

"Most bowling alleys, bowling centers, family centers don't have the space in the areas we do to navigate people around," Rutherford said.

On Friday, Rutherford says they're partially opening and taking every precaution.

Rutherford is keeping their Macon location on Pio Nono Avenue as well as Magnolia Lanes in Griffin closed for now because of space.

Rutherford spent Wednesday morning at their Warner Robins location measuring out spaces to keep ample social distance between customers, marking each space with trash cans.

"We plan to use every other pair of lanes to leave 11-plus feet in between so a family has plenty of space to bowl so there's no social distancing problems," Rutherford said.

They're also limiting how many people can get into the building at once and reducing the contact between employees and customers by taking only reservations.

"When they make the reservation, we'll find out what type shoe they need if they need shoes, and they'll have them at there lane when they come in. Whenever we send a text to them, we'll tell them what lane to go to," Rutherford said.

The center is also allotting 30 minutes between reservations to make sure the area is cleaned.

Rutherford says employees will also be required to wear masks and gloves. He says they're taking every precaution to protect their employees and customers.

