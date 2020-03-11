The agency is working with the family to give Hillman full honors at his funeral.

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — Over the weekend, 50-year-old sheriff’s deputy Corporal Avery Hillman with the Crisp County Sheriff's Office died from complications of COVID-19. Sheriff Billy Hancock shared his memories of Hillman and explained what he is doing to keep his staff safe.

"It's been a somber weekend. He's been sick, this weekend came upon us and his condition was getting worse," Hancock said.

Sheriff Hancock says Hillman battled COVID-19 for four weeks at Houston Medical Center in Warner Robins.

"A lot of war stories going around this morning, 'I remember Hillman when,' and I think that is good and healthy for everybody," Hancock said.

Hancock says the 30-year Crisp County Sheriff's Office veteran died Saturday night from COVID-19 complications. Hillman worked for the sheriff's office at Crisp Regional Hospital where Hancock believes he possibly caught the virus. But now, Hancock is taking time to remember Hillman's contributions to the county.

"It started in the detention center for the first five years, he was on patrol division for a while, he served in the school as a resource officer, went to the warrants and civil division," Hancock said.

Hancock says Hillman's experience as an Army veteran came out every now and then.

"Whenever we were doing training, that call for somebody to be in formation, he was always good for stepping up and leading those formations. Every night at a ball game when the national anthem started, Corporal Hillman would call the troops to attention and order that salute," Hancock said.

Hancock is remembering Hillman as a loving man who had a passion for his country and Crisp County.