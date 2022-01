According to a news release from the county, the new sites will include both PRC and rapid testing.

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County and Heritage Pharma Group will announce two new sites for free drive-thru COVID-19 testing Friday.

Mayor Lester Miller says, "This is another chance to make sure people have access to the services they need and to learn their status to take the proper precautions."