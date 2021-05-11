Monroe County Schools no longer requiring, only recommending masks

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County Schools students and staff are no longer required to wear masks in schools.
According to a news release from the Monroe County Board of Education, the board voted 5-2 Tuesday to only recommend masks in all school buildings, grounds, and buses.
Superintendent Mike Hickman made the recommendation to the board based on improving COVID-19 numbers in Monroe County.
The release says parents should contact their child's school if they have questions or concerns about the decision.