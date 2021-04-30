Forsyth church hosting vaccination event to provide COVID-19 shots for rural communities

Organizers hope the event will show that it's easy to get vaccinated because you can get the shot close to home.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — If you still haven't rolled up your sleeve for the COVID-19 vaccine, you can this Saturday.

St. James Baptist Church in Monroe County will hold a drive-thru vaccine event in partnership with Community Organized Relief Effort, or CORE.

St. James' Pastor Antonio Proctor says the doses aren't limited to people living in Monroe County -- anyone can get vaccinated if they're willing to make the drive.

"It's just to increase accessibility in rural areas and rural communities so that we can get as many shots in arms as we possibly can, and so it's critical to us that we stand in the gap," said Proctor.

The event will take place at the church, which is located on James Street in Forsyth, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday.