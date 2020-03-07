The North Central Health District announced that its state-run testing locations will be closed on Friday and Saturday.

MACON, Ga. — With Independence Day falling on a weekend this year, COVID-19 testing sites will be closed. However, Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health District says there are some alternatives, like free drive-thru testing.

"Here within our 13 county district, we, once again, are seeing a substantial increase in the number of cases," he says.

Hokanson says in just three days, there was a 19 percent increase in positive COVID-19 cases in this district, including Bibb, Houston, and Baldwin counties.

"While public health here locally will not be doing testing for two days and the holiday, that does not mean that COVID-19 isn't going on in our district," he says.

One organization that will still be testing is the Community Empowerment Center, based here in Macon.

Pastor Jason McClendon of the Community Church of God says over the last three months, they've tested more than 17,000 people across the state.

"We're getting people in and out. We've been able to grow staff to get people swabbed, so it's been efficient," McClendon says.

He says every staff member is a certified health care professional and people get results back in about seven days. With cases spiking in Macon, he says they'll have sites here until further notice.

"We're looking at 10 more sites here in Macon within the next two weeks that will provide more opportunity for people in Middle Georgia to know their status for themselves and the people that they love," says McClendon.

McClendon says if you're looking to get tested before the holiday on Saturday, they will be here at the Forest Hills United Methodist Church on Friday morning.

Hokanson says they are preparing to see more people wanting to get tested following the holiday weekend, so all 13 locations will be open on Monday. There will be free drive thru testing on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Forest Hills United Methodist Church and also Riverside United Methodist Church in Macon.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.