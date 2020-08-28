The city of Sparta and Hancock County commission approved a mask ordinance after the state health district says their number of positive cases is decreasing.

SPARTA, Ga. — Hancock County was once considered a hot spot for COVID-19 in Central Georgia, but over the last month, the number of positive cases has steadily declined.

Sparta Mayor Allen Haywood says Hancock County has a population of about 8,800 people.

"The actual number, probably in the neighborhood of 60, 65 percent of the population is probably 55 and older, 50 and older certainly," he says.

Back in May, Hancock County was named a hot spot, with most cases coming from two nursing homes. Now, those numbers are declining.

"We are trying our best, and have been, to try to convince people that hey, even the young people, you've gotta be considerate of our older population," says Haywood.

In a report from the North Central Health District on August 10, the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases dropped by 35 percent.

In the most recent report from Wednesday, that number bumped up to a 50 percent decrease.

Haywood says community cooperation is the biggest reason they've been able to slow the spread.

Keith Webster of Webster's Pharmacy says they stayed open throughout the pandemic, and they've relied on signs both outside and inside of the store about social distancing.

"My brother who also works here as well also came with the idea that says hey, why don't we make sure everybody comes through the back door, leaves through the front," says Webster.

He says they've worked to keep raising awareness about COVID-19.

"Even before the mask mandate came into play, trying to enforce all of our customers wearing masks and wearing them properly," he says.

Haywood says this ordinance will remain in place in both the city and the county until further notice.