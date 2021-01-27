A new way to schedule a COVID-19 test under the North Central Health District helps with the high demand.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Starting Tuesday, there was a change to the North Central Health District's COVID-19 testing scheduling system.

The North Central Health District noticed people competing on their COVID-19 call-line to schedule both vaccine and testing appointments. Now, they say they have a solution.

District spokesman Michael Hokanson says scheduling COVID-19 testing appointments should be easier now.

Hokanson said, "Our call lines are already overwhelmed with people needing vaccines, and testing is falling through the cracks through public health and our district."

That's why they have a new option for scheduling COVID-19 tests.

"You can contact health departments, schedule an appointment for COVID-19 testing only, not vaccination," said Hokanson.

By contacting your county's health department to schedule the testing appointment, instead of over the district's COVID-19 call line, the district hopes that you will be able to get through.

"We know the vaccine demand is high and the testing demand is still high," Hokanson said, "So the testing individuals have the opportunity to contact their local county health department to set up an appointment."

Each county in the district has specific testing days and times.

Hokanson said, "When you are calling in to schedule your appointment, expect it to be during those windows described within that scheduling chart."

Hokanson says even with the change, COVID-19 tests will be available by appointment, free of charge.

"If you have insurance, you will be asked to show insurance so they can bill that, but there will be no out-of-pocket cost -- if you don't have insurance, you will not be charged anything whatsoever," said Hokanson.

The best way to schedule a COVID-19 testing appointment is to call your county health department.