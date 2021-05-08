'We've seen a spike in kids': Highly-contagious Delta variant cases increasing in children

Some experts are concerned more children can be coming to hospitals as COVID-19 patients

MACON, Ga. — Some parents are alarmed over the rising number of delta variant cases.

Dr. Edward Clark, an Atrium Health Navicent pediatrician, says they should be.

"We've seen a spike in kid,s ranging anywhere from infants anywhere up to age 18 as well," he said.

Clark says Atrium has seen an increase on both the out- and inpatient sides. He says, considering the numbers, wearing a mask may be a small price to pay. Another key in his prevention tips -- a vaccine

"Number one is you need to get vaccinated. I know we're able to vaccinate children from age 12 and up, so I certainly would encourage that. Wearing a mask, certainly, good hand washing," he explained.

So how concerned should parents be? 13WMAZ asked moms what their concerns were concerning the new strain, and they had this to say:

Talking about the new school year, Brianne Morris said, "we chose virtual to cut down on exposure."

Megan Miller said, "I feel like whatever is going to happen is going to happen. We do what we can, but God is in control."

Regardless of what side parents are on, Dr. Clark says the hospital is getting ready.

"The good thing is we've sort of been through this before, so we sort of have our plan as far as if we get a certain amount of COVID-positive cases in the hospital," Clark said.