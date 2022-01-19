YKK AP's Central Georgia branches tout 64% vaccination rate, encourage employees to get the shot

With more than 700 full-time employees they say their vaccination rate in Central Georgia is 64%. The rate for Bibb County is 45%.

MACON, Ga. — A recent Supreme Court ruling says the federal government can't order most employers to mandate vaccinations, but YKK AP America, which manufactures architectural products such as windows, has locations in Macon and Dublin they say they are encouraging their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

With more than 700 full-time employees, they say their vaccination rate in Central Georgia is 64%. The rate for Bibb County is 45%.

Daymon Loyd, the manager of YKK AP Residential in Macon, has worked for the company for 18 years now.

"I would say that I am proud to be working for a company that takes the lives and the safety into consideration, not only here on campus but for all of our associates for whenever they leave here," said Loyd.

For Loyd, getting vaccinated hits home.

"Before the vaccine was available, I went to a COVID funeral and I got to see what happens out of it. It was a real personal experience for me, and I thought to myself, 'What a time to be alive -- a pandemic like this happens, and within a year, we have a vaccine. Yeah, I'm going to take it,'" said Loyd.

The company has worked to educate their workers and promote the vaccine, including on-site clinics.

"The outcome of this has been very, very positive. I would say that most of our associates realize that we are trying our best to make sure that they are safe, take care of them -- a great place to work, a safe place to work," said Loyd.

Oliver Stepe, the president of YKK AP America, says they did a Facebook campaign and aired some radio ads called "Good Neighbor."

"Another campaign they did included information from the CDC called, 'Best Shot' campaign. I think every week, there was a little handout that went to employees that's included little gifts, whether it be a koozie or something like that," said Stepe.

Loyd states he likes that it's a choice.

"Folks that don't want to get the vaccine, they're not mandated to do so. It's not politicized in any way, but it's free choice for the employees here. By giving the employees that freedom, I think it is also a positive, because they understand that everyone has their own choice in this," said Loyd.