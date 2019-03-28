MACON COUNTY, Ga. — Bob Melvin stepped up to serve District Five back in 2010 in Macon County. Little did he know, eight years later he would face a battle that would change his life forever.

For more than three decades, Melvin has called the county home.

"Back in 2010 one of my mentors suggested that I should run for a county office," he said

He says with a heart for serving, he ran and won the election.

"Macon County is where I call home. I could have lived anywhere I wanted to in this country, but I choose to come back home to Macon County," he said.

While trying to make the county better, Melvin's health took a left turn.

"[At] my mid-year physical, my primary care doctor saw my blood work wasn't looking too well, so we were thinking maybe the lab made a mistake," he said.

Melvin's health started to decline, so his doctor sent him to the cancer center for a second opinion.

They did a bone marrow biopsy and he found out he has multiple myeloma.

The American Cancer Society says multiple myeloma causes plasma cells to become cancerous -- making them grow out of control.

"She was speaking to me, but I didn't hear one word she said for three minutes, my wife answered the questions I was trying to answer," Melvin said.

Today, he's preparing for a stem cell transplant in Atlanta, but needs the community's help with mounting medical bills.

"That's the good thing about it, all the proceeds will go to Mr. Melvin," William Martin said.

Melvin's childhood best friend is hoping to raise money this weekend with a 50-mile charity ride.

"Registration is $20 per bike, whether you're driving a UTV, ATV, motorcycle, a cruiser or a sports bike," Martin said.

Melvin is thankful for the help, but prays not only he gets better, but the community learns more about multiple myeloma.

EVENT DETAILS:

50-mile charity ride

Saturday, March 30, 8 a.m. 5 - p.m.

Flint River Farm School Historical Park

Registration fee: $20

The charity ride will end at the park with speakers educating the public on the different forms of cancer. The family-friendly event will also feature food, music, and face painting for kids.

MORE FROM MACON COUNTY

RELATED: Marshallville police raid mayor's house but find no drugs inside

RELATED: Montezuma Fire Chief back on the job after investigation

RELATED: Montezuma police officer wins scholarship honoring two Americus officers killed on duty