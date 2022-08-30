'Take it seriously': Central Georgia parents express concerns about RSV virus

CDC reports about 140 cases a week in Central Georgia of children contracting the RSV virus.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Health professionals are reporting more than 130 cases a week of a respiratory virus in Georgia. Many of those cases are in children, and at first glance it's easy to confuse it with COVID-19 or the flu.

It's called Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). 13WMAZ spoke to a Warner Robins mom who's taking all the precautions she can to make sure her little ones stay well.

Kajal Patel has has two children of her own, and she goes the extra mile to make sure they avoid illnesses.

"That they are eating, taking a good quality multivitamin that's got things like vitamin C and good things like that," Patel said.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) report an increase in RSV cases among children in Georgia.

While Patel's kids have not contracted the virus, she says it's still a concern for her.

"When they were first getting sick, it really was affecting me. I would get really worried when they were running their fevers, and they're breathing hard, and their chest is thumping. You know, I would get really worried," said Patel.

As a nutritionist, Patel's work involves reducing illnesses in people. She says rest is a priority if she feels one of her kids is getting sick.

"We're really strict about making sure the kids go to bed on time. We like the kids in bed by 7:30, especially during sick season," said Patel.

The CDC recommends children who test negative for COVID-19 get tested for RSV.

Dr. Edward Clark with the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital says RSV cases usually increase in September, "But with the pandemic, here in the middle Georgia area, it has been fairly consistent."

Patel has one message for parents. "I think it's important as parents that the first sign of our kids being sick with anything that's respiratory, whether it's RSV or something like COVID, is to take it seriously."

We reached out to Piedmont's Infection Prevention Department, and they say to make sure your kids wash their hands for 20 seconds using soap and water. Singing "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star" through twice can help get them there, and if they are sick, the best thing they can do is stay home.