'We looked and we researched': Central Georgians have various options for ideal nursing home care

Harrington House at Carlyle Place has earned a 5-star quality rating for 5 years in a row from the federal government.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Quality of care is important when choosing a nursing home. People may look at nursing staff, activities that are offered, and specified treatment. Mavice Trice and her husband Jim looked at all those factors.

"We've lived here for 11 years this fall," Mavice Trice said.

She and her husband have called Carlyle Place their forever home and it came with everything they wanted.

"You play pickleball here. You go the gym, you swim, you walk, you do pole walking, you do everything you want to do," Trice said.

Trice's husband was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2010. She says her two son's helped them research places that met both of their needs.

"This place was the best of the best."

Both live in the Harrington House section of Carlyle Place. They are a skilled nursing care community with 24-hour care. The federal government has given them a five-star quality rating for five years in a row.

Troy Cannady is the executive director for Carlyle Place. He says he helped his own family find nursing homes too and websites helped his family pick the right place.

Look at a couple of websites. One is Leading Age Georgia. It would give you all the nonprofit providers in the state of Georgia. The CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) website can give you that ranking. Specifically with skilled nursing to tell you where those communities are," Cannady said.