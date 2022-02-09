1 stabbed, suspect shot at Mall of Georgia, police say

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — One person has been stabbed and a suspect was shot at the Macy's in the Mall of Georgia, Gwinnett County Police say.

The victim was as an employee at the Macy's, police said. Their condition was not known but police described their injuries as "serious."

Gwinnett Police Sgt. Jennifer Richter, the public information officer, confirmed a Gwinnett officer had shot the suspect. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation also said it had been asked to conduct an officer involved shooting investigation.

Richter said the suspect is in stable condition.

Police said they believe the incident began as a robbery attempt inside the Macy's, with the suspect damaging the jewelry counter with a "crowbar or similar object." Richter said they believe the suspect was "trying to get merchandise."

The call came in around 11:30 a.m., police said. Officers encountered the suspect fleeing a distance away from the Macy's, near the intersection of Mall of Georgia Blvd. and Financial Center Way.

Access to roads around the mall are being limited. Exits from I-85 to Buford Drive near the mall have been closed.

