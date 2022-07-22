Pair of Central Georgia prisons part of contraband sweep that resulted in seizure of more than 1,000 items

Two Central Georgia prisons were a part of a series of contraband sweeps.

MACON, Ga. — A series of unannounced shakedowns at Georgia prisons, including two in Central Georgia, resulted in more than 1,000 total items being taken, according to a release from the Georgia Department of Corrections.

The contraband sweeps done at Central Prison in Macon and Dooly State Prison in Unadilla were a part of five prisons targeted by the state.

They seized over 200 cell phones, nearly 650 weapons, 1,400 grams of marijuana, 290 grams of meth and more, including alcohol, tobacco and pills.

The Georgia Department of Corrections plans to do more full facility sweeps throughout Georgia prisons.

"We have taken an aggressive approach to ridding our facilities of these items, when, in the hands of inmates can create an unsafe environment," said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. "We will continue to be steadfast in this approach and others we may find to be useful in upholding our non-negotiable mission of protecting the public."