MACON, Ga. — The people at Holy Greek Orthodox Church are preparing to make this weekend one to remember, rain or shine.

Friday kicks of their 12th annual Central Georgia Greek Festival. The free event will have all the classic Greek delicacies and traditional dancing.

The festival is a way for the church to share their culture with the people of Central Georgia.

"My personal favorite part of the festival is being able to share our Greek Orthodox Christian faith with the community around us," says Father Theodore Ehmer.

In addition to great, homemade food, the congregation at Holy Cross will also be hosting tours of the church.

Tours give you a chance to truly immerse yourself in Greek Orthodox culture.

The festival begins Friday at 11 a.m. and ends Sunday at 3 p.m. You can find Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church at 859 First Street.

