13th Annual Cantrell Center 5K and Fun Run returns to Central Georgia

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — On Saturday in Warner Robins, folks went out to run for a good cause.

The 13th Annual Cantrell Center 5K and Fun Run returned after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each year, they have about 1,000 participants running in either the 5K or the mile-long Fun Run.

The races began and ended at the Cantrell Center for Physical Therapy and Wellness. All proceeds will go to the Children's Hospital in Macon.

There were also cash prizes for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place runners for both female and male participants.