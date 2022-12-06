MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a 17-year-old girl is in the hospital after being injured in a shooting Saturday.
Deputies say they responded to shots being fired at a home on the 2400 block Recreation Road around 9:30 p.m.
The 17-year-old was taken to Atrium Health Navicent by a private vehicle.
Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the teen is in stable condition.
The shooting is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.