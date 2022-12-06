The Sheriff's Office says she's currently listed in stable condition.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a 17-year-old girl is in the hospital after being injured in a shooting Saturday.

Deputies say they responded to shots being fired at a home on the 2400 block Recreation Road around 9:30 p.m.

The 17-year-old was taken to Atrium Health Navicent by a private vehicle.

Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the teen is in stable condition.

The shooting is still under investigation.