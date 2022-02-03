2 charged after double fatal rear-end crash in Putnam County

Sheriff Howard Sills says a man crashed into the back of a car waiting to turn, killing two of the backseat passengers inside

EATONTON, Ga. — Two people have been charged, arrested and released after a double fatal accident in Putnam County Sunday night.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says Russell Denham, 53, was driving his 2011 Ford Fusion northbound on Madison Highway (441) when he crashed into the back of a Honda Accord being driven by 33-year-old Jose Tzi.

Both Tzi and Denham were hospitalized with minor injuries, but Tzi’s passengers -- Marcelino Tzalam and Candelaria Ich – were fatally injured in the crash.

Sills says Denham turned himself in Wednesday on two counts of misdemeanor vehicular homicide and one count of following too close. He was released on a $3,991 bond.