MACON, Ga. — A man is in jail after a shooting at a Macon motel left two people injured Sunday night.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said it happened at the Wood Spring Suites at 4949 Harrison Road around 5 p.m., according to a news release.

The release said witnesses reported three people got into an argument near the back parking lot of the motel.

At some point during the argument, 19-year-old Tellis Savalas Fudge, Jr. shot the woman and man involved in the situation.

32-year-old Ty Shown Moses and 26-year-old Kelvanti Lawrence both went to the hospital, according to the release, and are stable.

Fudge ran away from the scene, but deputies found him near an assisted living home at 4901 Harrison Road.

The release said he was arrested without incident and taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

Fudge faces two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder charges, the release said.

He is being held without bond, and the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Zach Merchant

MORE TOP STORIES

Macon woman arrested after boyfriend was stabbed during argument

GBI: 1 killed, 2 injured after shooting at Alamo graduation party

Inmate death at Macon State Prison to be investigated as homicide

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.