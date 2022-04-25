21-year-old hit, killed by train in Dooly County

This is under investigation.

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after being hit by a train Sunday afternoon in Vienna.

According to the police department, the department, Georgia State Patrol and the Norfolk Southern Railroad Police are investigating the incident that happened around 8:30 p.m.

Officers of the Vienna Police Department got a call to East Pine Street and North 7th Street about a person being hit by a train.

21-year-old Stantavious Burnam was found dead at the scene by officers, according to a Facebook post by the Vienna Police Department.

Burnam was hit somewhere along the area of the Norfolk Southern track between Unions Street and Pine Street. It is still undetermined as to why Burnam was around this area of the tracks.