27-year-old man in critical condition after being shot at a home in Macon

The shooting happened Sunday night.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured a Macon man Sunday night.

According to a press release, it happened at the 1500 block of Hurley Circle around 10 p.m.

27-year-old Christopher Harrell was shot while at a home on Hurley Circle. 

The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.

Harrell was transported to Atrium Health Navicent by ambulance and is listed to be in critical condition.

Anyone with information can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

