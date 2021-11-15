27-year-old man in critical condition after being shot at a home in Macon

The shooting happened Sunday night.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured a Macon man Sunday night.

According to a press release, it happened at the 1500 block of Hurley Circle around 10 p.m.

27-year-old Christopher Harrell was shot while at a home on Hurley Circle.

The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.

Harrell was transported to Atrium Health Navicent by ambulance and is listed to be in critical condition.