Bibb sheriff's office looking for man who robbed gas station on Pio Nono Avenue

Witnesses said that the man ran towards Dewey Street.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who robbed a gas station Sunday night.

According to a release, it took place at the Circle K on Pio Nono Avenue around 10 p.m.

A man, possibly armed, went into the store and demanded money from the cash register. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, he ran from the store located at 4314 Pio Nono Avenue. Witnesses said that the man ran towards Dewey Street.

The individual was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark colored pants. The man also had his face covered during the incident.