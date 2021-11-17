3 men, 1 teen charged after weekend shootout in Milledgeville

Investigators say the men were shooting at each other from their cars. The gunshot victim was shot, run over by a car, and beaten.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Four people are now in custody after a “rolling shootout” in Milledgeville Saturday afternoon. According to a news release, it happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Swint Avenue and Broad Street.

911 callers reported that people inside two cars were shooting at each other and, on the way to the scene, officers were told a man had been shot.

They found a Lincoln Town Car crashed into a utility pole and 25-year-old Ja-Quarius Marshall with a gunshot wound. Another man, 19-year-old Ja’Kobe Brown was with him.

Marshall was taken to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition. As investigators processed the scene, Baldwin County deputies told officers they saw an Audi SUV with bullet holes in it.

Investigators identified the two people inside the Audi as 25-year-old Kibias Mosley and an unnamed 16-year-old. The release says the men were shooting at each other when the Town Car crashed into the utility pole.

Marshall and Brown got out, at which time Marshall was shot, run over by the Audi, and then beaten.