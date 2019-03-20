MACON, Ga. — Catching Central Georgia's most-wanted criminals sometimes takes phone calls on the Crimestoppers hotline from neighbors around the area, tipping off law enforcement.

"Since the publication of those 15, we have arrested 8, so 8 out of 15 arrested and tips on the other 7," says Macon Regional Crimestoppers chairman Warren Selby.

Selby says having the pictures of the felons out for the public to see helps them catch the bad guys.

"What it does is help in the future with crime, because criminals know if they'll be showcased."

If you visit the Crimestoppers website now, felons behind bars have the word "apprehended" posted across their picture, but the ones still on the run are left blank.

Crimestoppers also put up 4 digital billboards around Bibb County, and one in Houston County. Macon Regional Crimestoppers Executive Director Greg Thomas reminds people the tips are completely anonymous. "'Snitching,' or 'ratting,' is doing what's right, and it's looking after your community," says Thomas.

The list will be updated quarterly, but Selby says they are working hard to make the last 7 arrests on the current list.

"We plan to keep putting those pictures out of those individuals until they are apprehended to let it be known that they can turn themselves in or they'll be found," Selby said. He says sometimes, it only takes one small piece of the puzzle to solve a crime.

To check out the 'Most Wanted' list, click here.