'A conscious social awakening': Juneteenth holiday observed by growing number of people

The celebration of history has recognition that seems to be growing each year

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Michael Jones is partnering with Closing the Gap of Middle Georgia for their annual Juneteenth Freedom Parade and Festival.

He, like many others, hasn't known the history for very long but recognizes its importance.

He says it's also important that others are taking notice.

"They're starting to have a conscious social awakening within themselves. Obviously, that's with a lot of African Americans starting to celebrate their natural roots, but even a lot of white people are starting to take notice, like, 'This is cool; I want to be a part of this, too,' so I think that's really what it is," he says.

Chester Fontenot, Director of Africana Studies at Mercer University, believes for some, it's a pushback against some of the trends and politics that have made news over the past few years.

"That is attributed to the racial climate we have been experiencing over the last four years, and of course, people of African descent, we have been experiencing this climate for a long time past the four years. It's just that the past administration gave fuel to the fire," he explains.

Organizers are hopeful the increased focus will invite even broader participation in the celebration.

"We've been celebrating this forever, but now people are also getting a chance to celebrate with us," he says.