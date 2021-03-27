MACON, Ga. — Former Macon Mayor C. Jack Ellis welcomed 20 senior Air Force officers to the Tubman Museum Friday.
The officers are from the Air War College in Montgomery, Alabama.
After a discussion of Uganda from Ellis, the officers toured the museum and also learned about the history of Macon.
"The Tubman African American Museum is not just for African Americans, but it's about every American because Black history is American history -- you can't separate the two, even though we have the one month that we celebrate, but we have to celebrate African American history," Ellis said.