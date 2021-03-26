They're looking for bottled drinks, clothing, and personal hygiene items like body wash and shaving cream.

MACON, Ga. — It has been nearly 3 months since the Brookdale Warming Center first opened its doors to the Macon community.

The center, which has seen many come and go, is always in need of support.

Next weekend, Wesleyan College is holding a community drive to help the center out.

They're looking for bottled drinks, clothing, and personal hygiene items like body wash and shaving cream.

Kayley Harrison from Wesleyan College says they just want to lend a helping hand.

"We are hoping to rally with the community to show how much they are appreciated by us and to kind of help them to continue to give back to the community through providing meals, a comfortable place for those in need to stay," Harrison.

The drive is on April 3 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.