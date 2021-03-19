United Way President and CEO George McCanless wants people to take advantage of the help.

MACON, Ga. — It's tax season and the United Way working to help Central Georgians file their taxes. The organization has three places where you can file your taxes for free.

In Macon, you can head to the Centenary United Methodist Church or the Macon Housing Authority Family Investment Center.

You can also go to the VECTR Center in Warner Robins.

Appointments are required at all the locations.

United Way President and CEO George McCanless wants people to take advantage of the help.

"With all the money that the federal government is because of COVID is now trying to get back into the hands of folks, especially those on the lower end of the economic ladder, it is imperative that you file your taxes correctly and not leave that money on the table," McCanless said.