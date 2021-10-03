His plans include building good relationships with parents and community members alike.

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Tuesday night, the Twiggs County Board of Education officially named Mack Bullard the new Superintendent of Schools.

Bullard spoke about his new job and his vision for helping Twiggs County students succeed.

"What attracted me to Twiggs County is the size and the rural nature of Twiggs County. I'm from a small community in south Georgia. I understand small communities," Bullard said.

Mack Bullard says his position in the Bibb County School System played a big part in him landing his new role in Twiggs County.

"Learning how to be a central office leader, learning how to build relationships with different community members, partners in the community, other governmental officials as well, to bring the best resources and services to the students, to impact the school district -- that's what Bibb County has really taught me to do," said Bullard.

His plans include building good relationships with parents and community members alike.

He said, "I think we have to get to know each other. That's my job -- to come into Twiggs, get to know the culture, get to know the community."

Bullard believes the community is ready to get behind him and help push the students as they work their way through the pandemic.

"The graduation rate right now is 85.14 percent -- that's the 4-year graduation rate -- a little down from what it was the year before, but that's all over the state, and quite frankly, it's due to the pandemic," Bullard stated.

Another goal is to help students stay engaged.

Bullard explained, "I want them to continue to engage -- I don't want them to allow being in a virtual environment to keep them from putting forth your best effort."

The superintendent wants to show students that their hard work will pay off.

"I've already reached out and began to make some contacts, of course, so I have no doubt that we will help the graduation rate increase again. I have no doubt putting in place support programs, potentially summer school programs, after-school programs -- whatever it takes," said Bullard.