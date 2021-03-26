The all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast is $5 for adults and $3 for children.

MACON, Ga. — Scrap your standard breakfast plans and opt for Saturday brunch, the Cherry Blossom way.

The Macon Bacon and Macon-Bibb Fire Department are partnering to throw the annual Pink Pancake Breakfast.

Of course, a side of sizzling bacon will definitely be thrown into the mix.

Interim Macon-Bibb Assistant Fire Chief Shane Edwards spoke about why his department is getting involved.

"Yes, we're serving the citizens of Macon-Bibb County yet every day by responding to all hazardous emergency calls, but we're always looking for innovative ways what can we do outside of responding to a person's worst time or need, 100 percent we were all-in and what a great place to utilize is Luther Williams Field," Edwards said.

The all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast is $5 for adults and $3 for children.

There will also be door prizes.