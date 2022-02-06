Airbnb market proving to be hot in Warner Robins, drawing conversation about regulation

"I see so many people looking for short term rental and it’s not a lot here in Warner Robins," realtor and Airbnb host Laura Branham said.



Branham's Airbnb rental is booked up until the end of October and she says the market is hot for the short term rentals.



"People are selling their house, their new construction is not quite ready for them to move in so they need somewhere short term to stay," she said about the demand of the rentals.



The Airbnb site shows more than 300 properties available in Warner Robins.

as they increase, more people are talking about regulation, which she says should stay as it is.



“I really think that Airbnbs should be treated as a rental. It’s the same as a rental It’s just not a long-term, it’s more of a short-term," she said.



Governor Brian Kemp signed an Airbnb tax into law that says the short-term rental companies will have to pay hotel taxes. So far, only 22 Georgia municipalities that have enacted ordinances that align with the law. As of now, Warner Robins has not.



"I know a lot of citizens feel like that’s more government involvement in your daily lives, and then on the other hand, some feel like they’re hotels and motels and they have to pay the taxes and all that,” City Councilman Keith Lauritsen said.



Those taxes potentially reaching 8% plus a $5 per night lodging tax.

City Councilman Keith Lauritsen says he's heard chatter from both sides on how the city should act.



"I think it warrants discussion; I would love to hear from the public. I would love to hear from people you know involved in short term rentals as well as people who live in neighborhoods where there are short term rentals," Lauritsen said.