AMC Classic Dublin 8 permanently closing this weekend

A spokesperson says the Veterans Boulevard location is closing at the end of the day Sunday

DUBLIN, Ga. — Cinephiles in Central Georgia are losing a place to see the latest from Hollywood this weekend. That’s because the AMC Classic Dublin 8 is permanently closing.

According to a statement from an AMC Theatres spokesperson, the movie theatre on Veterans Boulevard will be closing for good at the end of the day Sunday, Jan. 2.

That leaves the AMC location in Milledgeville as the only AMC in the Central Georgia region, and the Martin Movie House at Theatre Dublin as the only other place in Laurens County to see movies.

There are still, however, several places nearby to catch first-run films, like the Heart of Georgia Stadium Cinemas in Eastman.

13WMAZ asked them why the theater is closing and how many employees would be affected by the closing, as well the future of other AMC locations in Georgia – those questions were not answered.