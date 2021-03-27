Annual Pink Pancake Breakfast serves up $5 pancakes for people from all over

One woman came all the way from San Francisco.

MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb Fire Department and Macon Bacon partnered together for the Annual Pink Pancake Breakfast on Saturday morning.

Not only did people eat pancakes, but they also had the chance to get their hands on some sizzling bacon.

People were able to eat all you can eat pancakes for just $5. All proceeds went towards the American Cancer Society. Door prizes were also available.

One participant says the excitement was overwhelming.

"Oh god we been downtown, we been really just getting into the festival events. We've been enjoying it. The ice cream and Third Street park. I'm from San Francisco, and I've been enjoying myself and I love it," Dominique Black said.