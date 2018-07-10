After a beautiful weekend, we will start the work week very much the same. The morning will start in the mid to upper 40s with patchy fog possible. By the afternoon, looking at partly cloudy skies with highs near 70. A change comes Tuesday as a cold front comes through Tuesday bringing us cool/dry air for mid-week! (Yes, this includes Thanksgiving) The next best rain chance comes Friday afternoon/evening through Sunday morning/early afternoon. Timing is still to be determined. Highs for the weekend in the low to mid 60s

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Monday Night... Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday... Partly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday Night...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

Wednesday Night...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Thursday...(Thanksgiving Day) Partly cloudy. Highs near 60.

Thursday Night... Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

Friday... Partly sunny. Small rain chance. Highs in the upper 50s.

Friday Night... Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday... Chance of showers. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

